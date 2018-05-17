Nordstrom beats 1Q expectations - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nordstrom beats 1Q expectations

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, a Nordstrom sign is displayed outside of a mall in Indianapolis. Nordstrom Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, a Nordstrom sign is displayed outside of a mall in Indianapolis. Nordstrom Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is reporting better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

The Seattle-based department store chain earned $87 million, or 51 cents per share, on revenue of $3.56 billion.

That beat the average Street estimate for earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $3.47 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings to be $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.4 billion.

In after-hours extended trading, Nordstrom shares slid nearly 6 percent to $47.89.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Connecticut officer stabbed in neck, suspect in custody

    Connecticut officer stabbed in neck, suspect in custody

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:13:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:03:45 GMT
    Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck and critically injured by a woman who was being evicted from her downtown apartment.More >>
    Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck and critically injured by a woman who was being evicted from her downtown apartment.More >>

  • The Latest: Some worry about volcano's impact on tourism

    The Latest: Some worry about volcano's impact on tourism

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:03:44 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>

  • Ground-penetrating radar in hunt for dead in racial massacre

    Ground-penetrating radar in hunt for dead in racial massacre

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:03:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:03:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...
    Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.More >>
    Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly