Mountain Brook police searching for robbery suspect

Mountain Brook police are searching for a robbery suspect after being called to the 200 block of Rele Street on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the 44-year-old female victim who said she was approaching her vehicle in front of Kinnucan's when a black male forcefully grabbed her. The victim said she began screaming and the suspect took her purse and ran away.

The victim had some bruising on one wrist. Witnesses said the suspect got into a vehicle and drove southbound down Rele Street.

If you have any information, Mountain Brook police are asking you contact Sgt. Pollard at 205-802-3856.

