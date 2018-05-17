Mickey's Weather Kid: Logan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Logan

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
What a great job from Logan this morning! He was Mickey's Weather Kid and his mom says he loves
to watch the forecast every morning before school.
Logan is very intrigued by the sky, clouds and stars. He's even asked for a telescope for Christmas.
When he's not watching the weather, Logan loves to ride his bike and play in mud puddles.
