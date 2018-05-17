Ballers and Insecure are back in August - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ballers and Insecure are back in August

© PRNewsFoto / Authentic Apparel Group © PRNewsFoto / Authentic Apparel Group


By Liam Mathews,

Issa Rock.

On Thursday, HBO announced premiere dates for returning comedies Insecure and Ballers. They'll be back Sunday, Aug. 12, with Ballers at 10/9c and Insecure at 10:30/9:30c.

Ballers is back for a fourth season. The series stars Dwayne Johnson in his downtime from being the world's biggest movie star as football player turned financial manager for athletes Spencer Strasmore. This season, Spencer and his partner Joe (Rob Corddry) go to Los Angeles to try to expand their business into action sports.

Then, in a different part of L.A., Insecure will kick off its third season of following Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly's (Yvonne Orji) awkward adventures of love and sex and career and everything as two black women in their late 20s.

Ballers is HBO's most-watched comedy, while Insecure is one of its most acclaimed, with Season 2 scoring an impressive 90 rating on Metacritic.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Ballers

Insecure

Dwayne Johnson

Issa Rae

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly