Ballers and Insecure are back in August

Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent in the popular Superman films of the 1970s and '80s, died Sunday, May 13 in Montana.

Clear your schedules, there's a lot of great shows and movies headed to Amazon in June.

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.

What to stream the weekend of May 18

By Liam Mathews,

Issa Rock.

On Thursday, HBO announced premiere dates for returning comedies Insecure and Ballers. They'll be back Sunday, Aug. 12, with Ballers at 10/9c and Insecure at 10:30/9:30c.

Ballers is back for a fourth season. The series stars Dwayne Johnson in his downtime from being the world's biggest movie star as football player turned financial manager for athletes Spencer Strasmore. This season, Spencer and his partner Joe (Rob Corddry) go to Los Angeles to try to expand their business into action sports.

Then, in a different part of L.A., Insecure will kick off its third season of following Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly's (Yvonne Orji) awkward adventures of love and sex and career and everything as two black women in their late 20s.

Ballers is HBO's most-watched comedy, while Insecure is one of its most acclaimed, with Season 2 scoring an impressive 90 rating on Metacritic.

