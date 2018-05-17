Which is the better deal: Airbnb or hotels?

It is almost summer time and you are probably starting to plan your family vacation. We are on your side with how you can get the best deals.

We picked out several tourist destinations in areas in Alabama and surrounding states.

ALABAMA:

Auburn Airbnb from $19- $2,000 Average price is $23 Hotel from $54-$159



Birmingham Airbnb from $11-$450 a night Average price is $79 Hotel from $45-$194

Cullman Airbnb from $34-$750 Average price is $113 Hotel from $48-$135

Florence Airbnb from $28-$299 Average price is $111 Hotel from $53-$204

Guntersville Airbnb from $65-$750 Average price is $110 Hotel from $52-$144

Gulf Shores Airbnb from $55-$1,575 Average price is $213 Hotel from $135-$549

Huntsville Airbnb from $17-$200 Average price is $72 Hotel from $43-$144

Mobile Airbnb from $25-$399 Average price is $99 Hotel from $45-$159

Montgomery Airbnb from $28-$475 Average price is $86 Hotel from $36-$152

Orange Beach Airbnb from $34-$345 Average price is $209 Hotel from $305-$ 549

Tuscaloosa Airbnb from $17-$2,500 Average price is $291 Hotel from $42-$179



FLORIDA:

Destin Airbnb from $50-$5,600 Average price is $213 Hotel from $175-$473

Orlando Airbnb from $15-$2,000 Average price is $116 Hotel from $49-$1,569

Panama City Beach Airbnb from $35-$2,336 Average price is $183 Hotel from $149-$449





GEORGIA:

Athens Airbnb $15-$1,500 from Average price is $233 Hotel from $53-$268



Atlanta Airbnb from $15-$4,000 Average price is $93 Hotel from $46-$395



Rome Airbnb from $58-$225 Average price is $95 Hotel from $54-$159



Savannah Airbnb from $19-$2,034 Average price is $237 Hotel from $44-$429



Tybee Island Airbnb from $75-$2,000 Average price is $268 Hotel from $180-$640



LOUISIANA:

Baton Rouge Airbnb from $20-$1,900 Average price is $101 Hotel from $44-$179

New Orleans Airbnb from $25-$10,000 Average price is $159 Hotel from $50-$989

Shreveport Airbnb from $50-$170 Average price is $93 Hotel from $41-$279



MISSISSIPPI:

Biloxi Airbnb from $10-$300 Average price is $114 Hotel from $53-$379

Gulfport Airbnb from $32-$399 Average price is $165 Hotel from $49-$169

Jackson Airbnb from $22-$777 Average price is $88 Hotel from $44-$219

Tupelo Airbnb from $34-$250 Average price is $79 Hotel from $53-$119



TENNESSEE:

Chattanooga Airbnb from $15-$550 Average price is $119 Hotel from $35-$300

Knoxville Airbnb from $20-$1,000 Average price is $120 Hotel from $40-$229

Memphis Airbnb from $20-$1,200 Average price is $102 Hotel from $36-$336

Nashville Airbnb from $30-$1,500 Average price is $209 Hotel from $46-$799

Pigeon Forge Airbnb from $68-$1,018 Average price is $163 Hotel from $50-$259

Smoky Mountains Airbnb from $39-$2,500 Average price is $189 Hotel from $129-$619



So which is the better deal? It all comes down to where you plan on traveling and how many people you will have with you. If you are traveling solo, an Airbnb may be best for you. People online have rooms for rent for as low as just $10. Although, you may end up sleeping on someone's sofa.

Each of the hotel prices were found on tripadvisor.com. Due to some deals changing, we did not link to any certain home or hotel room.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.