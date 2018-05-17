Which is the better deal: Airbnb or hotels?

Source: TripAdvisor (WBRC) -
It is almost summer time and you are probably starting to plan your family vacation. We are on your side with how you can get the best deals.
We picked out several tourist destinations in areas in Alabama and surrounding states.
ALABAMA:
- Auburn
- Airbnb from $19- $2,000 Average price is $23
- Hotel from $54-$159
- Birmingham
- Airbnb from $11-$450 a night Average price is $79
- Hotel from $45-$194
- Cullman
- Airbnb from $34-$750 Average price is $113
- Hotel from $48-$135
- Florence
- Airbnb from $28-$299 Average price is $111
- Hotel from $53-$204
- Guntersville
- Airbnb from $65-$750 Average price is $110
- Hotel from $52-$144
- Gulf Shores
- Airbnb from $55-$1,575 Average price is $213
- Hotel from $135-$549
- Huntsville
- Airbnb from $17-$200 Average price is $72
- Hotel from $43-$144
- Mobile
- Airbnb from $25-$399 Average price is $99
- Hotel from $45-$159
- Montgomery
- Airbnb from $28-$475 Average price is $86
- Hotel from $36-$152
- Orange Beach
- Airbnb from $34-$345 Average price is $209
- Hotel from $305-$ 549
- Tuscaloosa
- Airbnb from $17-$2,500 Average price is $291
- Hotel from $42-$179
FLORIDA:
- Destin
- Airbnb from $50-$5,600 Average price is $213
- Hotel from $175-$473
- Orlando
- Airbnb from $15-$2,000 Average price is $116
- Hotel from $49-$1,569
- Panama City Beach
- Airbnb from $35-$2,336 Average price is $183
- Hotel from $149-$449
GEORGIA:
- Athens
- Airbnb $15-$1,500 from Average price is $233
- Hotel from $53-$268
- Atlanta
- Airbnb from $15-$4,000 Average price is $93
- Hotel from $46-$395
- Rome
- Airbnb from $58-$225 Average price is $95
- Hotel from $54-$159
- Savannah
- Airbnb from $19-$2,034 Average price is $237
- Hotel from $44-$429
- Tybee Island
- Airbnb from $75-$2,000 Average price is $268
- Hotel from $180-$640
LOUISIANA:
- Baton Rouge
- Airbnb from $20-$1,900 Average price is $101
- Hotel from $44-$179
- New Orleans
- Airbnb from $25-$10,000 Average price is $159
- Hotel from $50-$989
- Shreveport
- Airbnb from $50-$170 Average price is $93
- Hotel from $41-$279
MISSISSIPPI:
- Biloxi
- Airbnb from $10-$300 Average price is $114
- Hotel from $53-$379
- Gulfport
- Airbnb from $32-$399 Average price is $165
- Hotel from $49-$169
- Jackson
- Airbnb from $22-$777 Average price is $88
- Hotel from $44-$219
- Tupelo
- Airbnb from $34-$250 Average price is $79
- Hotel from $53-$119
TENNESSEE:
- Chattanooga
- Airbnb from $15-$550 Average price is $119
- Hotel from $35-$300
- Knoxville
- Airbnb from $20-$1,000 Average price is $120
- Hotel from $40-$229
- Memphis
- Airbnb from $20-$1,200 Average price is $102
- Hotel from $36-$336
- Nashville
- Airbnb from $30-$1,500 Average price is $209
- Hotel from $46-$799
- Pigeon Forge
- Airbnb from $68-$1,018 Average price is $163
- Hotel from $50-$259
- Smoky Mountains
- Airbnb from $39-$2,500 Average price is $189
- Hotel from $129-$619
So which is the better deal? It all comes down to where you plan on traveling and how many people you will have with you. If you are traveling solo, an Airbnb may be best for you. People online have rooms for rent for as low as just $10. Although, you may end up sleeping on someone's sofa.
Each of the hotel prices were found on tripadvisor.com. Due to some deals changing, we did not link to any certain home or hotel room.
