Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

ROME (AP) - Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.

Some of the balconies even had amphorae - the conical-shaped terra cotta vases that were used to hold wine and oil in ancient Roman times.

The culture ministry's Pompeii authority announced the discovery Thursday. It said the balconies were a "complete novelty" for this part of the buried city, which hasn't yet been fully excavated. A statement said the balconies will be restored and the area included in a tour open to the public.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on explosives charge

    Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on explosives charge

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:21 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:21:18 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

  • Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

    Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:50:23 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:00:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...
    US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.More >>
    US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.More >>

  • Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:40:23 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:53:14 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly