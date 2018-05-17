FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain will impact Alabama by 3 p.m.

Storms are now moving through Alabama. Most of the storms will remain below severe limits. The atmosphere is primed for more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Low level moisture combined with daytime heating will mean rain chances reaching around 60percent. The chances for severe weather remain low, but keep in mind these summertime-like storms can produce winds between 20 and 30 mph. These winds can and often do knock down trees and result in power outages. The thunderstorm potential will remain highest through at least 7 p.m. These storms will be scattered with the potential to produce periods of heavy rainfall. It is possible to see rainfall amounts between two and three inches in a short-period of time. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s. Make sure you remain close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates.

Rain chances will decrease later this evening with the loss of daytime heating. Expect overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Warm and muggy conditions will stick around through Friday with again more rain and thunderstorms expected. The best chances for rain will come after 2pm and continue through the early evening. Friday night should be a little drier than previous nights.

Saturday will be the best day for your outdoor plans. I expect rain chances around 30-percent during the afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible through at least 7 p.m. Sunday morning should be mainly dry with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Expect a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The rain potential will remain high through the afternoon and evenings next week. The rich low level moisture will mean the potential for periods of heavy rain. This combined with warm temperatures will also mean a few isolated strong storms possible.

