Wynn completes $68 million pollution cleanup at casino site - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wynn completes $68 million pollution cleanup at casino site

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) - Wynn Resorts has removed nearly 1 million tons of contaminated sediment from the former chemical plant site where it's building a $2.5 billion Boston-area casino.

The final price tag was about $68 million, or more than double the $30 million previously estimated by the Las Vegas company.

Besides cleaning the 33-acre site in Everett, the company also cleaned up the Mystic River over 18 months.

Wynn says the higher costs come from "increased quality measures" as well as the addition of restaurants and other design changes.

The casino was recently rebranded Encore Boston Harbor following allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Wynn says it will spend another $14 million creating a 6-acre harborwalk and park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Some Hawaii residents leave as Kilauea spews ash

    The Latest: Some Hawaii residents leave as Kilauea spews ash

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:52 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>

  • Anita Hill mentions #MeToo in university commencement speech

    Anita Hill mentions #MeToo in university commencement speech

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:06 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:44 GMT
    Anita Hill has referenced the #MeToo movement in her speech to Rutgers University-Camden law school graduates, saying "we can never as a society ignore it and pretend it doesn't exist.".More >>
    Anita Hill has referenced the #MeToo movement in her speech to Rutgers University-Camden law school graduates, saying "we can never as a society ignore it and pretend it doesn't exist.".More >>

  • NAACP and Mormons call for racial harmony, civility

    NAACP and Mormons call for racial harmony, civility

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:40 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson shakes hands with Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP during a news conference Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Top leaders from the NAACP and Mormon church are calling for...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson shakes hands with Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP during a news conference Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Top leaders from the NAACP and Mormon church are calling for...
    Top leaders from the NAACP and Mormon church are calling for greater civility and mutual respect in a joint public statement following the first official meeting between national leaders from the civil rights...More >>
    Top leaders from the NAACP and Mormon church are calling for greater civility and mutual respect in a joint public statement following the first official meeting between national leaders from the civil rights organization and Utah-based religion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly