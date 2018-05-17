Physician's prescriptions faulted in guitarist's overdose

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A pain specialist faults prescriptions by an Alabama physician accused of federal crimes in the 2016 drug overdose death of a former guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down.

Dr. Richard Snellgrove is accused of unlawful distribution of drugs and health care fraud in a case tied to the death of Matthew Roberts.

Al.com reports that Dr. Rahul Vohra testified Wednesday in the trial in Mobile that Snellgrove's records don't justify the painkillers he was prescribing, especially because he knew Roberts struggled with addiction.

Defense lawyers suggest Roberts was getting drugs from elsewhere. Vohra also said under defense questioning that Roberts might have had lasting pain from earlier injuries.

Snellgrove faces up to 240 years in prison if convicted.

Roberts' family is suing Snellgrove and others in a civil lawsuit.

