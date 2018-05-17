Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

A homicide is under investigation in Birmingham.

Police say a black male was found dead Wednesday morning in a truck parked in the 1100 block of Bankhead Parkway.

The victim’s name is not being released until his family is notified.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

