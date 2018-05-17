93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder "the Lord knew" this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one.

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender says he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point.

He says he hates giving up the game, but knows he can't play forever.

___

Information from: Times Recorder, http://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:13:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano

    Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:20:27 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:13:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>

  • Rhino in San Diego pregnant, could help save subspecies

    Rhino in San Diego pregnant, could help save subspecies

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:50:13 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:12:57 GMT
    A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.More >>
    A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly