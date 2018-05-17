Trump to meet with Chinese official to discuss trade - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump to meet with Chinese official to discuss trade

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to meet with a top Chinese official who is in Washington for trade talks with U.S. officials.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the meeting would take place Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He aimed at avoiding a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Kudlow and trade advisers Peter Navarro and Everett Eissenstat will also participate.

The Trump administration has proposed tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese products to punish Beijing for forcing American companies to turn over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market. China has counterpunched by targeting $50 billion in U.S. products.

Neither country has imposed the tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

