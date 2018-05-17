Rescued baby alligator cared for at Alabama nature center

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A baby alligator recovered from an Alabama neighborhood has been placed with the Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve and Nature Center.

Jennifer Lolley is the administrator of the forest ecology preserve. She tells the Opelika-Auburn News that Auburn Animal Control captured the alligator in Auburn near a water source this week. She said responding officers notified the Kreher Preserve and asked if it was missing any alligators. However, the preserve's single alligator was safe in its outdoor enclosure.

The preserve is caring for the baby alligator, which Lolley estimates is around 7 months old. The 21-inch alligator is now nestled in an aquarium fitted with a heal lamp and ultraviolet light because it's too small for the other enclosure.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

