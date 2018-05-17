Outgoing Rep. Patricia Todd says she has no evidence that Ivey is gay

An LGBTQ nonprofit says it has withdrawn its job offer to Alabama representative Patricia Todd following a tweet saying Governor Kay Ivey was gay.More >>
An LGBTQ nonprofit says it has withdrawn its job offer to Alabama representative Patricia Todd following a tweet saying Governor Kay Ivey was gay.More >>
It looks like we have skipped right over Spring and into a Summertime weather pattern.More >>
It looks like we have skipped right over Spring and into a Summertime weather pattern.More >>
WBRC FOX6 News has learned Amazon plans to build a more than 800,000 square foot distribution center in Bessemer creating up to 3,000 jobs. Other states are speaking highly of Amazon’s impact on their communities.More >>
WBRC FOX6 News has learned Amazon plans to build a more than 800,000 square foot distribution center in Bessemer creating up to 3,000 jobs. Other states are speaking highly of Amazon’s impact on their communities.More >>
The non-profit Seed of Life organization has open spots left for it’s summer enrichment program this summer at the O.W. Gurley Community Center.More >>
The non-profit Seed of Life organization has open spots left for it’s summer enrichment program this summer at the O.W. Gurley Community Center.More >>
A small church in St. Clair County is dealing with a huge Birmingham Water Works bill. The pastor says there's no way its accurate.More >>
A small church in St. Clair County is dealing with a huge Birmingham Water Works bill. The pastor says there's no way its accurate.More >>