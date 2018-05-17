Outgoing Rep. Patricia Todd says she has no evidence that Ivey is gay

Outgoing Rep. Patricia Todd now says she has no evidence that Gov. Kay Ivey is gay during a Friday morning interview following what she calls "brutal" fallout from a controversial tweet about Ivey's sexual orientation.

Todd told Talk 99.5 that she's not sure if she owes Ivey an apology for the tweet that called for someone to out Ivey as a lesbian because she was "sick of closeted elected officials."

She says she may apologize for how she said what she said. She said there is a distinction between elected officials and other individuals.

"I think she can take the heat," she said.

An LGBTQ nonprofit withdrew its job offer to Todd on Thursday.

Todd was supposed to begin her new role as Executive Director of One Orlando Alliance on June 1, according to a news release.

“The Board affirms that Ms. Todd’s recent comments are not aligned with the values of One Orlando Alliance. We strongly believe that coming out is a personal choice and we do not support involuntarily outing,” remarked Jennifer Foster, Chair of the Board of Directors and one of the original co-conveners of the Alliance.

She told radio hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg that she takes responsibility for the tweet, which she calls reactionary.

"It was an act of frustration and anger," she said during an in-studio interview.

"I take all the heat that comes with it," she said. "I did it in haste."

Gov. Ivey has reacted to Todd's tweet, saying she is "shocked and appalled an elected official would do such a thing."

