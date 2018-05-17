Outgoing Rep. Patricia Todd loses job offer after tweet trying to 'out' Ivey

An LGBTQ nonprofit says it has withdrawn its job offer to outgoing Alabama representative Patricia Todd following a tweet saying Governor Kay Ivey was gay.

Todd was supposed to begin her new role as Executive Director of One Orlando Alliance on June 1, according to a news release.

“The Board affirms that Ms. Todd’s recent comments are not aligned with the values of One Orlando Alliance. We strongly believe that coming out is a personal choice and we do not support involuntarily outing,” remarked Jennifer Foster, Chair of the Board of Directors and one of the original co-conveners of the Alliance.

Todd's tweet called for someone to out Ivey as a lesbian because she was "sick of closeted elected officials."

Gov. Ivey has reacted to Todd's tweet, saying she is "shocked and appalled an elected official would do such a thing."

