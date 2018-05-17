EU takes 6 member states to court over air quality - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU takes 6 member states to court over air quality

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File). FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2009 file photo, steam and smoke rise from a coal burning power plant in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The European Union is taking six member states to court for exposing their citizens to too much a... (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File). FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2009 file photo, steam and smoke rise from a coal burning power plant in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The European Union is taking six member states to court for exposing their citizens to too much a...
(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media at an EU and Western Balkan heads of state summit at the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media at an EU and Western Balkan heads of state summit at the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, May 17, 2018.

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is taking six member states to court for exposing their citizens to too much air pollution.

The European Commission on Thursday referred Britain, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Romania to the EU's highest Court of Justice, saying they failed to respect air quality limits and didn't take appropriate action in time.

The Commission also warned Britain, Germany, Italy and Luxembourg for disregarding car approval rules.

Bas Eickhout of the Greens/EFA group in the European parliament said that "it is shameful that some of Europe's wealthiest countries are dragging their heels on protecting their citizens' health."

In Germany, the EU's biggest economy, the decision adds to pressure on the government after a national court ruled in February that cities can ban diesel cars and trucks to combat air pollution.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has scrambled to reassure drivers it would seek to prevent such drastic measures by pushing other ways to reduce urban pollution.

Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders in Sofia, Bulgaria, Merkel dismissed the suggestion that the government hasn't done enough to comply with air quality requirements.

She said her government was giving "unprecedented" support to municipalities to deal with the problem, and added that "we are on a very, very good path."

"The European Commission knows this path, and I think we will make progress very quickly in various areas," Merkel added.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

    93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:32:28 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:45:57 GMT
    A 93-year-old Ohio man made his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing and then walked off the course for good a few holes later.More >>
    A 93-year-old Ohio man made his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing and then walked off the course for good a few holes later.More >>

  • Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:45:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano erupts anew, sends huge ash plume into sky

    Hawaii volcano erupts anew, sends huge ash plume into sky

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:45:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly