US average mortgage rates at 7-year highs; 30-year 4.61 pct. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US average mortgage rates at 7-year highs; 30-year 4.61 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week, marking their highest levels in seven years amid the peak home buying season.

The benchmark 30-year rate pushed toward the significant 5 percent level. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.61 percent, up from 4.55 percent last week. The new average rate was the highest since May 19, 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 4.02 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans climbed to 4.08 percent from 4.01 percent last week.

The latest indications of a strong economy and rising commodity prices - gasoline is at a four-year high - lifted yields on bonds and mortgage rates followed suit.

U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace in April, according to a government report issued Tuesday, a sign that consumers may be rebounding from weak spending earlier this year and driving stronger economic growth. Consumer spending has rebounded in the past two months after a weak January and February, a trend that could accelerate growth in the April-June quarter.

Despite higher borrowing costs and home prices, demand for home purchases has grown so far in the spring buying season, as the economic outlook has continued to improve and bolstered consumer confidence.

Still, "inflationary pressures and the prospect of (mortgage) rates approaching 5 percent could begin to hit the psyche of some prospective buyers," said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. The fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 0.4 point from 0.5 point last week. The fee for 15-year mortgages was unchanged at 0.4 point.

The average rate for five-year adjustable-rate mortgages jumped to 3.82 percent from 3.77 percent last week. The fee remained at 0.3 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano erupts anew, sends huge ash plume into sky

    Hawaii volcano erupts anew, sends huge ash plume into sky

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:41:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>

  • 911 call: Guard felt 'threatened' before T.I.'s arrest

    911 call: Guard felt 'threatened' before T.I.'s arrest

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:19:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:41:49 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>

  • Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:41:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly