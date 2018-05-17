Here’s everything we know about ‘It: Chapter 2’ so far

By Mark Austin



Stephen King’s It broke box office records with an opening weekend of more than $123 million — thebiggest debut of all time for the month of September.The film’sphenomenal success at the box office virtually guaranteeda sequel, and a few weeks after the film’s premiere,It: Chapter 2 was given a release date of September 6, 2019. That sequel brings back directorAndrs Muschietti, and the project recently cast another two actors as adult versions of young characters introduced in the first film.

In King’s 1986 novel, the seven childhood friends (who dub themselves “The Losers Club”) return to Derry as adults to confront the supernatural killer Pennywise one final time, and that appears to be where the movie sequel is headed, too.

Here’s everything we know aboutIt: Chapter 2 so far.

A few more losers

The adult members of The Losers Club are starting to come together, as two more actors were added to the sequel’s cast in May 2018, portraying grown-up characters from the previous film.

According to Deadline, James Ransone (pictured above) and Andy Bean will portray Eddie Kaspbrak and Stanley Uris, respectively, in the upcomingIt: Chapter 2. Eddie, the group’s resident hypochondriac, was played by actor Jack Dylan Grazer in the 2017 film; while Stanley, the son of a local rabbi, was played by Wyatt Oleff.

No stranger to the horror genre, Ransone starred in 2015’sSinister 2 after playing a supporting role in the original 2012 film. He recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s experimental mystery seriesMosaic. Bean is best known for his role in the Starz network dramaPower, as well as the recently canceled HBO seriesHere and Now.

B.Y.O. … D.?

WhileIt had its share of chilling moments, the horror flick will apparently pale in comparison to its 2019 sequel. In fact, director Andrs Muschietti recently made a very bold claim about how scary his upcoming film is: He suggested that audiences will wet themselves from fright.

“Bring your adult diapers,” he said via video clip to the audience attending the Warner Bros. presentation on CinemaCon Day 2, according to Variety.

Between the diapers, the clown, and the balloons, this is starting to sound more like a children’s birthday party than a horror movie. Still, we don’t doubt that there will be plenty of creepy moments; we appreciate the director’s confidence.

That said, there’s a vast difference between feeling jumpy and actually needing a diaper, so whether or not Muschietti’s advice is actually warranted remains to be seen. The sequel hasn’t even started shooting yet, and no footage has been released to give us a better sense of whether we should invest in some Depends.

The Losers Club, revisited

The sequel toIt will bring back its seven main characters as adults, and at least three of the roles had actors circling them early on.

In February 2018, Variety reported that two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain (pictured below) was in talks to play the role of Beverly Marsh, the only female member of the Losers Club. The younger version of the character was played by Sophia Lillis in the 2017 film.

Several months later, it was reported that X-Men franchise actor James McAvoy (pictured below) and formerSNL cast memberBill Hader had entered negotiations to play the adult versions of Bill Denbrough and Richie Tozier, respectively.

The stutter-plagued Bill Denbrough had previously been played byMidnight Special actor Jaeden Lieberher, while motor-mouthed comedian Richie Tozier was played byStranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard.

All of the young cast members fromIt are also expected to reprise their roles inChapter 2 in some form.

Cameras will roll

According to IndieWire,It: Chapter 2 will begin filming in July 2018 in and around Toronto.

“The script is still being finalized and the locations are currently being scouted in anticipation of shooting then,” said producer Roy Lee in an April 2018 email to the movie news outlet.

Back to Derry

Back in September 2017, not too long after the film premiered, Entertainment Weekly revealed some details about what we can expect to see in the sequel.

Although the next movie will take place in the present day, the young versions of the characters will still be an important part of the story. Barbara Muschietti, producing partner and sister of the director, says development of the next film is already underway.

“The hope is we’ll find the best way soon, because it’s also important for Andy to get flashbacks with the kids, who are growing very fast,” she said. “They are an important component in the next film.”

One notable change from the novel is what happens to Mike, the one who stays in Derry and becomes a librarian, keeping watch for Pennywise’s return.

“My idea of Mike in the second movie is quite darker from the book,” Muschietti said. “I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie. When the second movie starts, he’s a wreck.”

As fans of the novel know, there’s also one character who doesn’t return. After his encounter with the alien apparition in the sewers, he commits suicide after realizing that the Losers must confront their childhood terrors again.

Pennywise, we presume?

While casting the members of the Losers Club is important, the return of Pennywise is arguably the most integral component of the second story arc.

“We’ve got Pennywise and it’s Bill Skarsgard,” confirmed Muschietti to Entertainment Weekly back when the sequel was first announced.

Updated May 17 with two more cast members added to the film.



