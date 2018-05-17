Bowen facing new child sex abuse charges in Etowah Co.

Evangelist Acton Brown is facing more sex abuse charges in Etowah County, and authorities say there may be potential for even more victims.

Paul Edmond Action Bowen was served with two new warrants: one count of felony second-degree sodomy and one count of misdemeanor second-degree sexual abuse, according to investigators.

Last week, Bowen was indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County on one count of sodomy of a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

He lives in Southside in Etowah County.

He also faces multiple charges in Etowah County, including second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a child to enter a vehicle/house for immoral purposes.

The new charges come from his alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile victim for several years.

"I want to encourage anyone who may have information concerning this case to speak with investigators," said Sheriff Todd Entrekin of the new charges.

Bowen is in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $211,000 bond for the new charges.

