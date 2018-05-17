Hotel manager arrested on human trafficking charges in Tuscaloosa

Hotel manager arrested on human trafficking charges in Tuscaloos - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges. 

LaQuinta Inn General Manager Shirley Sparks, 65, was charged following a grand jury indictment. Tuscaloosa Police arrested Sparks Thursday. 

