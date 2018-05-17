Crispy Pork Belly Appetizer

Ingredients:

1 piece of pork belly

1/2 cup pickled slaw

1/2 cup tabasco glaze

1/2 cup of turnip greens

Directions:

Put pork belly in chicken stock for 4 hours.

Rest for four hours then cut into four oz. pieces.

Sear pork belly in covered hot pan and place into oven until internal temperature reaches 165.

In another pan, heat turnip greens and tabasco glaze until hot.

Place crispy bites on top of bed of turnip greens, sprinkle with pickled slaw, pour remaining tabasco glaze from pan over the top.

