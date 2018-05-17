Ex-head of Cambridge Analytica to appear before UK committee - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-head of Cambridge Analytica to appear before UK committee

LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users' data in political campaigns say the suspended head of the consultancy Cambridge Analytica has accepted a summons to appear before a committee.

Parliament's media committee said Thursday that Alexander Nix had accepted a summons to appear June 6. He had refused to appear before the committee last month, citing the ongoing investigation into the firm.

Meanwhile, the committee said the former director of the campaign pushing for Britain's departure from the European Union has refused a summons to appear.

The committee says that "is a first step which could result in a decision that a contempt of Parliament has been committed."

Parliament has the power to punish people for being disrespectful, though in practice its powers are limited.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

    Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:04:17 GMT
    The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off. (Source: Raycom Media)The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

  • Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:29:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:04:16 GMT
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...More >>
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.More >>

  • Business acquaintance of California blast victim arrested

    Business acquaintance of California blast victim arrested

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:03:57 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly