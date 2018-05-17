Mickey: Afternoon showers

Today starts off with mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Showers and storms become more scattered during the late morning and into the afternoon and evening hours.

Grab your umbrella this morning, we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Logan Martin Lakefest is happening on Friday but may be interrupted by scattered showers and storms. Right now, the best chance sets up east of I-65 in the morning and then we will just see widely scattered activity in the afternoon.

For those going to the Gulf Coast for the Hangout Music Festival, you need to keep a watch out for pop up showers and storms. It doesn’t look like a washout though. There will be plenty of breaks in between rain.

The Cahaba Lily Festival and the Creek Bank Festival happen on Saturday and if you are attending one of these or another event then be prepared for an isolated shower or storm but much less coverage than previous days. There’s a 40 percent chance on Sunday.

Keep up with radar trends and forecast updates while on the go via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.