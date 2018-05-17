In Denmark, Airbnb to report hosts' rent to tax authorities - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

In Denmark, Airbnb to report hosts' rent to tax authorities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Denmark says online room-rental platform Airbnb will start to automatically report its users' deals to taxation authorities, the first country to do so.

Taxation minister Carsten Lauritzen says Airbnb "has committed to report data so their hosts pay taxes." He says Airbnb will inform Danish taxation authorities of the number of renting days and its users' total income.

The deal announced Thursday closes a loophole in which hosts had to report to tax authorities on a voluntary basis.

Patrick Robinson, director of Airbnb's Public Policy in Europe, said it "will allow that to be fairly and clearly regulated."

Danish political parties on Tuesday agreed to limit room-rental services to a maximum of 70 days a year per property.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:19:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>

  • Seattle OKs taxing companies like Amazon to aid the homeless

    Seattle OKs taxing companies like Amazon to aid the homeless

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-05-15 06:55:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:12:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

    Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

    More >>

    Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

    More >>

  • Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:42:24 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:11:11 GMT
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly