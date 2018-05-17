US warns of sanctions risk to Germany-Russia gas pipeline - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US warns of sanctions risk to Germany-Russia gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) - American officials say a pipeline project between Russia and Germany risks triggering U.S. sanctions because of security concerns.

Senior State Department diplomat Sandra Oudkirk says the United States opposes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because it could increase Russia's "malign influence" in Europe.

Oudkirk, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary, said Thursday the pipeline would divert gas away from Ukraine, which depends on transit fees, and could become a pathway for Russia to install surveillance equipment in the Baltic Sea.

She told reporters in Berlin that while the U.S. is "exerting as much persuasive power as we can" to stop the project, Congress has given the administration authority to impose sanctions in connection with pipeline projects.

Oudkirk said "any pipeline project ... is in an elevated position of sanctions risk."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award

    The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:49:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:10:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they...
    The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.More >>
    The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.More >>

  • Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:19:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:09:39 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>

  • Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:00:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly