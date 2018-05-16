Eagles' Wings builds dream home for special needs adults

One group in Tuscaloosa County is working to build dream homes for special needs adults.

Eagles' Wings hopes to have three of their special needs adults move into their new home sometime in June. It has one house down and 16 to go.

It's been a five-year project in the making thanks to lots of donations and fundraisers. The goal is to create a community of houses for special needs adults to call home.

The founders were inspired to set out on this journey in honor of their son living with his own disability.

“We really think that God sent Joey to us and he had Eagle Wings in Mind. Our guys that are moving in this home their parents have already passed away so they're living in a group home out in the community. And their parents dream is for them to one day actually live out here at Eagles' Wings,” said Sandra Pike Eagles’ Wings Co-Founder.

Eagles Wings also has a program where they offer life skills classes to those adults with special needs and they are working on expanding it to serve even more people.

If you’d like to help their efforts visit their website.

