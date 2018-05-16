Amazon scouting out potential site in Bessemer for fulfillment center

Amazon is considering building a fulfillment center in Bessemer, according to our partners with the Birmingham Business Journal who broke this story that could bring thousands of jobs to our area.

The potential new Amazon site could employ at least 1,500 people. Although city and county officials can't confirm the company or details of the project, negotiations are happening right now.

“Very excited and I want to be able to disclose all the specifics of the project but right now as we stated we want to make sure we don't jeopardize the integrity of the project,” said Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley.

The city of Bessemer, the state, and Jefferson County are under a non-disclosure agreement which keeps their lips sealed until the deal is done.

But if everything goes through, The Birmingham Business Journal said this could be the largest economic development win for metro Birmingham in decades.

“Anytime you see a company of Amazon's stature that comes into a city and makes an investment like this sends a big signal to the world,” said Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal.

“This will be a game changer for western Jefferson County. This is probably - if brought to fruition - one of the most significant industries to come,” said Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President.

The Birmingham Business Journal said they found out through public records the project would be approximately 855,000 square feet located off Powder Plant Road.

Bessemer's Mayor explains what this could mean for the city. “You're bringing more businesses, you bring more jobs, you bring more people, you bring more development as far as housing, so it is a ripple effect,” said Gulley.

Again - the center coming to Bessemer is not official just yet. Local officials expect to know more in the next 30 to 45 days.

