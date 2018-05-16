FIRST ALERT Update: Ongoing showers, storms tonight

Clusters of showers and storms will continue tonight and will take until after 2 a.m. to dissipate in most areas. Storms will be slow moving and produce locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. Storms will contain dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and possibly some hail.

Thursday morning starts off mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for developing showers and areas of fog. Tee time might be interrupted in the morning by rain unlike this morning. Showers and storms become more scattered during the late morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. Go inside if you hear thunder and remember that lightning can strike 10-15 miles away from a storm. Storm chances will be ongoing at the time of the Baron’s game and the Downtown Trample.

The frizz factor is medium today and then spikes to high between Thursday and the weekend due to muggier air filtering in.

Logan Martin Lakefest is happening on Friday but may be interrupted by scattered showers and storms. Right now, the best chance sets up east of I-65 in the morning and then we will just see widely scattered activity in the afternoon.

For those going to the Gulf Coast for the Hangout Music Festival, you need to keep a watch out for pop up showers and storms. It doesn’t look like a washout though. There will be plenty of breaks in between rain.

The Cahaba Lily Festival and the Creek Bank Festival happen on Saturday and if you are attending one of these or another event then be prepared for an isolated shower or storm but much less coverage than previous days. There’s a 40 percent chance on Sunday. Keep up with radar trends and forecast updates while on the go via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

