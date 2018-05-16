Here are the best PlayStation 4 deals and bundles for May 2018

By Digital Trends Staff



Right now is a great time to be aPlayStation 4owner. More than 80 million consoles have been sold to date, and the 2016 release of the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro and many high-profile games (likePersona 5, Call of Duty WWII, and many more) are only bolstering excitement for Sony’s future. The PS4 also has some great exclusives, like The Last Guardian and Bloodborne, that you can’t find on any other system. Best of all, the current hardware is more affordable than ever.

Below are our favorite PlayStation 4 deals available right now that can save you some cash and score you some free games, as well as some stand-alone console offers.If you’re in the market for a new PS4, check these out.

Best PlayStation 4 Deals

These aren’t bundles, but we would be remiss if we didn’t include the best deals on PlayStation 4 consoles. If you don’t want or need an extra game, but have been waiting for a deal on a PS4 Slim, then now’s your chance. ThePlayStation 4 Pro is also worth mentioning due to the console’s increased horsepower, 4K support, and large 1TB hard drive. Gamers can enjoy enhanced graphics with recent releases such as Dishonored 2 and Watch Dogs 2, as well as a number of older games through ongoing software updates. Your copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops III will look better than ever on the PlayStation 4 Pro, especially if you invest in a 4K television with high-dynamic range (HDR). If you have a 4K TV or plan to upgrade to one in the future, then the beefy PlayStation 4 Pro delivers the best performance and will future-proof your setup.

Today’s Best PlayStation 4 Slim Deals

500GB Console – $269 from Walmart

1TB Console – $299 from Target

Today’s Best PlayStation 4 Pro Deals

Black 1TB Console – $400 from Newegg

Glacier White 1TB Console – $400 from Gamestop

Best PlayStation 4 Bundles

Considering the PS4’s well-deserved popularity, it’s no surprise that a number of high-value bundles and special-edition consoles have hit the web. To help you find which one is right for you and your gaming habits, we’ve sifted through a host of bundle deals — including some limited-edition consoles made just for Star Wars and Final Fantasy fans — to help make your decision that much easier.

PlayStation 4 Slim ‘Final Fantasy XV’ limited-edition 1TB bundle – $450

Although it got its start on Nintendo consoles, Final Fantasy has become one of the most defining exclusive franchises for the Sony PlayStation. The latest installment, Final Fantasy XV, is perhaps the most ambitious entry in the series yet, letting you lead your team of adventurers through a vast and gorgeous living open world.

What really makes this bundle special is the limited-edition Slim console, which is perfect for any long-time fan of Final Fantasy. Along with the sweet-looking 1TB PS4, you get a deluxe copy of Final Fantasy XV, the Kingslave: Final Fantasy XV movie on Blu-Ray, a steelbook case, and some special in-game items. A $50 discount brings this bundle down to $450 from Amazon.

See it

PlayStation 4 ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ bundle — $310

With the theatrical release of Solo: A Star Wars Storyright around the corner, the desire for anything and everything Star Wars is once again approaching a fever pitch. To its credit, EA is not going the tie-in route for Star Wars: Battlefront II, which looks more like the full-fledged Star Wars experience gamers want. In fact, this sequel features its own fleshed-out campaign set immediately after the events of Return of the Jedi. This time, you’re seeing things from the perspective of the Galactic Empire, something fans have been clamoring for since 1994’s TIE Fighter.

You can choose from two available bundles, both of which come with a copy of the new game.A $310 bundleincludes a 1TB PS4 Slim anda $398 bundlefeatures a limited-edition Star Wars-themed PS4 Pro console and controller.

See the Slim bundle

See the Pro bundle

PlayStation 4 Slim ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ legacy 500GB bundle — $340

If the modern Call of Duty games are still your jam, then check out this bundle thatincludes Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and a 500GB PS4 Slim. Also included is aremastered copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the hugely popular first-person shooter classic that kicked off a whole new era for the franchise. The recently discontinued Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare legacy bundle costs $340 on Amazon while stock lasts.

See it

PlayStation 4 ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ limited-edition 500GB bundle — $360

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End caps off an award-winning series that features some of the best set pieces and story elements of any game in existence (sorry, Mass Effect fans). Along with a copy of Uncharted 4, there’s alimited-edition console that features silk-screened artwork from the landmark title and a matching DualShock 4 controller.

Not only does this bundle offer unique features for one of the most compelling games of the current console generation, but it’s also a great choice if you played —and loved —the previous Uncharted games but just haven’t gotten around to picking up a PS4. This package is the perfect gift for die-hard Nathan Drake fans and can now be yours for $360 from Newegg.

See it

PlayStation 4 ‘Destiny: The Taken King‘ Limited Edition 500GB bundle — $330

This bundle is a special pick just for the Destiny fanboys (and fangirls) out there. Along with a limited-edition Destiny-themed 500GB PlayStation 4 system and matching controller, this package includes a physical disc copy of Destiny: The Taken King Legendary Edition and a download code for the digital Collector’s Edition content. You also get some custom in-game goodies like emotes, skins, gear sets, weapons, and class items. Hardcore Destiny players can grab this deluxe bundle for $330 on Amazonand save 70 bucks.

See it

Best PlayStation VR bundles

Although these aren’t console bundles, the PlayStation VR is so good that we had to include it. Aside from being a great virtual reality device, the PSVR is also one of the most affordable name-brand headsets on the market, coming in at roughly half the price of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. These bundle deals sweeten the deal even more by throwing in some free games for you to jump into right out of the box:

PlayStation VR ‘Skyrim’ bundle — $349

If you enjoyed Skyrim(and let’s admit it, we all did, probably more than a few times), then this VR bundle is for you. Along with the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, and two Move controllers, you also get a copy of Skyrim VR the perfect way to relive your adventure through the open world of Skyrim from an all-new perspective. This PSVR bundle rings in at $349 ($31 off) from Amazon.

See it

PlayStation VR ‘Doom VFR’ bundle — $280

Virtual reality games have, admittedly, been hit-or-miss, but Doom VFRis a clear winner, bringing the intense rip-and-tear action of Doom to another level by letting you experience all of its blood-soaked insanity in true first-person glory. Along with the game, this bundle includes a PSVR headset and PlayStation Camera, and can be yours for $280 ($20 off) from Amazon.

See it

Looking for more great stuff? FindPS4 deals and more from our curated deals page, or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.

Updated on May 16, 2018: Added the new stand-alone console deals, PS VR bundle deals, and Final Fantasy XV bundle. Removed expired offers and updated prices.

