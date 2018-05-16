Victim identified in single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police have released the name of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.
The victim has been identified as Kenya Onet Logan of Northport. She was 36.
The accident happened in the 900 block of 31st Avenue.
Police say Logan had been partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle.
