Single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa claims 1 life - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa claims 1 life

(Source: Neal Posey/WBRC) (Source: Neal Posey/WBRC)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa.

The vehicle overturned at 31st Avenue and Stillman Blvd. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

