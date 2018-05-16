65 West? 20 North? New Malfunction Junction sign mislabels interstates

ALDOT continues to have issues at Malfunction Junction.

Just weeks after lanes were closed at the I-59/20 and I-65 interchange, ALDOT's new sign over the southbound lanes of I-20/59 at the I-65 interchange are backward.

As any Birmingham driver knows, I-65 travels north and south, while I-20/59 travels east and west.

