65 West? 20 North? New Malfunction Junction sign mislabels inter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

65 West? 20 North? New Malfunction Junction sign mislabels interstates

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

ALDOT continues to have issues at Malfunction Junction.

Just weeks after lanes were closed at the I-59/20 and I-65 interchange, ALDOT's new sign over the southbound lanes of I-20/59 at the I-65 interchange are backward.

As any Birmingham driver knows, I-65 travels north and south, while I-20/59 travels east and west.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly