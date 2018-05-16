JeffCo D.A. wants plea agreement removed for bus driver who wrecked allegedly drunk

Michael L. Slive, the seventh commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, died Wednesday in Birmingham at the age of 77.More >>
Michael L. Slive, the seventh commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, died Wednesday in Birmingham at the age of 77.More >>
As any Birmingham driver knows, I-65 travels north and south, while I-59/20 travels east and west.More >>
As any Birmingham driver knows, I-65 travels north and south, while I-59/20 travels east and west.More >>
The vehicle overturned at 31st Avenue and Stillman Blvd. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The vehicle overturned at 31st Avenue and Stillman Blvd. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
We're getting help for neighbors after they called WBRC about a water leak that's so bad it's causing part of a road to crumble.More >>
We're getting help for neighbors after they called WBRC about a water leak that's so bad it's causing part of a road to crumble.More >>
Jefferson County D.A. Michael Anderton said Wednesday mistakes were made by his deputy handling the case.More >>
Jefferson County D.A. Michael Anderton said Wednesday mistakes were made by his deputy handling the case.More >>