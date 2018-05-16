Local donor offers to match donations to the Foundry Ministries until May 31st

The Foundry Ministries feed 1,000 meals a day to men, women and children who are struggling in our area. But they need our help.

“We will have on average 1,000 men and women who come through our addiction recovery program and every week through our rescue program we are feeding about 750 families a week,” says John Roland, Director of Development & Marketing for the Foundry Ministries. “The summer months are lean, giving is down as people on vacation.”

That’s why a local organization has offered to match all donations made through the end of the month, up to $25,000.

“Gifts from the community truly have the power to change lives,” Foundry Ministries Chief Executive Officer Micah Andrews said. “Financial contributions turn into tools, resources, support, classes, meals and more that help the individuals we serve realize their potential and find purpose for their lives.”

The Foundry also works with the Bessemer and Jefferson County housing authorities to offer a fresh produce mobile pantry, delivering donated produce to senior adults in housing projects. Three nights a week, they use a school bus to pick up homeless men and women and transport them to their facilities for a warm meal, provide essentials like socks and razors, and even offer medical care one night a week thanks to help from the UAB school of nurses.

“It is a great time to help men and women and families that are struggling right now whether that’s prison entry, community rescue, we do feeding the homeless or addiction recovery, as we are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic,” says Roland.

You can learn more about all the programs the Foundry Ministries offers, and how you can help, by clicking here.