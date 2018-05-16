Former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive has passed away

Michael L. Slive, the seventh commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, died Wednesday in Birmingham at the age of 77.

The news came late Wednesday afternoon from the office of the SEC. His cause of death was not provided.

Slive is survived by his wife of 49 years, Liz; his daughter Anna and granddaughter Abigail.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend and former Commissioner Mike Slive.



Slive served as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 until he retired in 2015. The conference saw unprecedented success under his leadership, including successful teams across the conference, the launch of the SEC Network, and expansion of the conference with the addition of Missouri and Texas A&M.

