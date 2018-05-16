Who has the better golf swing: Saban or Malzahn?

Who know who has more championships. We know who makes more money. We know whose team won the Iron Bowl in 2017.
But let's answer the important question: Who has the better golf swing between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn?
The two coaches were in Birmingham on Wednesday for the Regions Tradition Pro-Am, joined by numerous SEC coaches and former players.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.