17 year old organizes 5k run to support Foster Children

There is only foster care center in Jefferson county that accepts both boys and girls. That means siblings can stay together.

“I have two brothers, and I can’t imagine being away from them if something happened to our parents,” says 17 year old Amelia Pak.

That’s why when she heard about Children’s Village she decided to organize a 5k run to support their mission.

“They recently acquired a new property that they want to open up as a transitional home for kids aging out of the foster care system. I was kind of like ‘that is awesome’ and something I could definitely help out with,” says Pak. “So, I decided to organize this 5k run to help fund the renovations they need.”

Pak is a junior at Altamont, and is part of the school’s “Miree center,” which encourages members to find a project that will impact their community in a positive way. But she’s pulling off the run, all on her own.

“I actually organized the run completely on my own from start to finish,” says Pak. She started a website, gathered sponsors, and even organized for food trucks and entertainment after the run.

Only thing is, she won’t be running it herself.

“I actually hate running with a passion, I run track but I only do sprints, the longest distance I run is 400, and that’s one lap. And I play soccer.” Says Pak. She also does pole vaulting, and is on the varsity volleyball team. “I do think athletics and being active is a really big part of a healthy lifestyle and it’s a really good way to bring communities together.”

The run is set for Saturday May 19th at 9 am at Red Mountain Park, rain or shine. You can register online, or the day of the race. There is also a one mile run for those who don’t want to tackle a 5K. To sign up and learn more details, check out the race website here.

“Come out it will be a really great time and it support really great cause,” says Pak.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.