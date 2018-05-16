Crews in Midfield work hard addressing flooding issues

Crews in Midfield are working overtime right now to clean up debris from Tuesday night's thunderstorm. Public works crews having to address several issues starting early Wednesday morning.

It took a while from Midfield public works to start cleaning up because their own building flooded. However, when publics works crews arrived Wednesday morning that water finally drained, and they got right to work.

On Wednesday they many address down trees and removing debris. They also worked to clear dirt and debris from ditches, which caused a bulk of the flooding on Woodward Road.

Public Works supervisor Paul Evans says they got so much rain in so little time that it is hard for any system to take on that much water.

Midfield Public Works Department tells me they had about eight to 10 trees down in road ways, but all of the debris is clear now.

