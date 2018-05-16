Helena gets its kicks from new youth soccer field

Sod is laid at the new soccer field at the Helena Sports Complex. It's hoped the field will be ready for use by the end of June.

As soccer becomes top of mind with this summer's World Cup, young players that could, one day, lead the U.S. National Team will be starting their dreams on a brand new field in Helena. The Shelby County community is finishing work on the new field at the Helena Sports Complex.

"It's been a long time coming," says Bill Miller, Helena Parks and Recreation Director.

Miller tells WBRC FOX6 News the soccer field has been on the city's radar for years. The field sports real grass, and will include lighting, fencing and sidewalks. The city received a $75,000 grant through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. That money will cover half of the $150,000 total cost of the project.

Miller says anyone in Helena will be able to use the new field. It will primarily be used by the youth soccer league, sponsored by the city of Helena. Miller says the field could be ready for use by the end of June.

