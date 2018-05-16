Fairfield sinkhole fixed, road reopens - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield sinkhole fixed, road reopens

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Several people in Fairfield on Wednesday were without water after a large water main break. The break also caused a large sinkhole.

Birmingham Water Works crews worked nonstop to repair the broken pipe and fix the roadway. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday the road is back open.

The outage caused schools to cancel and businesses to close on Wednesday.

