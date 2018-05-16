Clock is ticking for BJCTA Board to act, or lose funding

The clock is ticking for the MAX transit board as Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has threatened to pull funding if his mandates for transparency aren't met.More >>
Lett's body was discovered in an alley off 11th Court North on Monday. Authorities said he had been shot several times.More >>
The Regions Tradition golf tournament welcomed a host of SEC coaches and former football stars for the Celebrity Pro-Am.More >>
WBRC FOX6 News has confirmed the Regional Medical Center board will meet tonight to vote on possibly shutting down Regional Medical Center Jacksonville.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics State Torch Run for the Summer Games is an awareness event to promote the relationship between Law Enforcement and Special Olympics.More >>
