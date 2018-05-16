Many questions, concerns surround violent homicide over weekend

Birmingham police are asking for help in finding who violently killed a 28-year-old man.

A neighbor in the community where Justin Kyle Lett's body was found called the situation, "Terrifying. Scary, very scary."

Lett's body was discovered in an alley off 11th Court North on Monday. Authorities said he had been shot several times.

Neighbors, some who did not want to be identified, are shocked by the violence.

"By me being a mother and living only a few yards away from where we live, you wouldn't want anything like that around your kids," one neighbor said.

Lett was last seen at Marty's PM on Southside at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

WBRC FOX6 spoke with one of Lett's relatives. She said he was a good person who had his whole life ahead of him. She says this is an unbelievable tragedy. His parents are still suffering. No one knows why anyone would do this.

"My heart goes out to the family. This is a horrible way to receive information about a love one." a neighbor said.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.