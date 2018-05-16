Saban, Malzahn, Smart open up at Regions Tradition Pro-Am

Wednesday at Greystone Golf and Country Club could've been SEC Media Days Part 1.

The Regions Tradition golf tournament welcomed a host of SEC coaches and former football stars for the Celebrity Pro-Am. Included in the festivities were Alabama coach Nick Saban, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and several other coaches. Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, former Secretary of State Condolezza Rice, former Auburn standout and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and athletic directors from Alabama, Auburn and UAB.

WBRC FOX6 sports reporter Christina Chambers caught up with Saban, Malzahn and Smart to talk golf and, of course, football. You can view their interviews below.

