Karle's Korner: Saban and Langer talk 'process'

In this corner, pro golfer Bernhard Langer: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds. In the other corner, Alabama football coach Nick Saban: 5-foot-8, 165 pounds. And you know something? They are two giants in the world of sports.

The two-time Masters champion and the six-time national championship winning coach were paired together Wednesday in the NCR Pro-Am at Greystone Country Club in Birmingham. And as they walked from hole to hole amicably chatting, I came the realization that these two men have more in common than we think. How much more in common? I asked them.

You know all about Coach Saban: The six national championships, the Bama record of 127-20, the overall record of 218-62-1. Saban is a four-time SEC Coach Of The Year, a Paul Bryant award winner and talks consistently about the process that makes one great.

Guess who else was tossing around that word on Wednesday? Langer knows all about it, as like Saban, his relentless pursuit of success involves an enviable work ethic, a strict diet and a workout regime that will make you sore just thinking about it. Winner of 111 professional wins worldwide, winner of 37 events and ten - count them, ten majors on the Champions Tour, Langer welcomes the philosophy shared by the Alabama football coach.

Two men, one born in Germany and the other born in West Virginia, have passed their expectations of success, and as I talked with them on Wednesday I found myself impressed and envious about how through their common philosophies they have reached the top of their respective professions.

