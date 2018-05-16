Vote could possibly close Regional Medical Center Jacksonville

We're getting more calls about issues with homes built by a national company. The issue is water lines installed in the homes.More >>
We're getting more calls about issues with homes built by a national company. The issue is water lines installed in the homes.More >>
One group in Tuscaloosa County is working to build dream homes for special needs adults.More >>
One group in Tuscaloosa County is working to build dream homes for special needs adults.More >>
Brian Spurlock is still in shock by what happened Tuesday a Trussville Hobby Lobby Store. "They profiled me. They did not want me in their store and that's all it was about,” said Spurlock.More >>
Brian Spurlock is still in shock by what happened Tuesday a Trussville Hobby Lobby Store. "They profiled me. They did not want me in their store and that's all it was about,” said Spurlock.More >>
Amazon is considering building a fulfillment center in Bessemer, according to our partners with the Birmingham Business Journal who broke this story that could bring thousands of jobs to our area.More >>
Amazon is considering building a fulfillment center in Bessemer, according to our partners with the Birmingham Business Journal who broke this story that could bring thousands of jobs to our area.More >>
In the last few years, the growth of Alabama's manufacturing industry has been nothing short of impressive. Within a 200-mile radius of the Birmingham metro, there are 10 manufacturing suppliers like Honda, Hyundai and Mercedes.More >>
In the last few years, the growth of Alabama's manufacturing industry has been nothing short of impressive. Within a 200-mile radius of the Birmingham metro, there are 10 manufacturing suppliers like Honda, Hyundai and Mercedes.More >>