Vote could possibly close Regional Medical Center Jacksonville

People in the Jacksonville area are on edge after hearing their only hospital could be closing.

Regional Medical Center board members met Wednesday night to vote on whether to close the Jacksonville location.

As residents wait to hear how the RMC board voted, some people said they're worried, and some are more frustrated by the lack of discussion about the possibility of it closing.

Jacksonville State president Dr. John Beehler confirmed the RMC board met tonight for the vote.

Beehler said the university is interested in buying that property if the board decides to close it.

In the meantime, people said RMC in Anniston might be too far to make it in case of an emergency. Sharon Barnes said she's lost hope even before hearing the result of Wednesday’s meeting.

"I mean if the senator tells them that it's okay for them to close it, then hey. RMC makes good money from the other two hospitals. They don't need Jacksonville," she said.

We've reached out to board members with no response.

The hospital said they will provide an update tomorrow.

