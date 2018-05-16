Regional Medical Center Jacksonville will close June 30

The only hospital in the Jacksonville area is closing.

Thursday morning, The Healthcare Authority of the City of Anniston, which governs RMC Health System, announced its decision to cease operations at RMC Jacksonville on June 30, 2018.

The hospital will be gifted to Jacksonville State University for classroom space and campus housing.

“In today’s volatile healthcare environment, sustaining under-utilized, high-cost services and facilities is not fiscally responsible,” said Billy Grizzard, chair of the Healthcare Authority of the City of Anniston.

Over the next six weeks, certain specialized services at the hospital will be transitioned to other RMC facilities, according to a news release.

