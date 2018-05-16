Alabama, Texas announce home-and-home series

The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.

The 2022 match will be the 10th meeting between the two teams and the first since the Tide defeated Texas in the BCS National Championship Game in early 2010.

“We are pleased and happy to be able to add an opponent the caliber of the University of Texas to our non-conference schedule,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “The Crimson Tide and Longhorns have played a lot of memorable games over the years and the addition of this home-and-home series will be great for not only our fans but fans of college football.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to add another incredible non-conference opponent with the University of Texas for a home-and-home series,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “It’s been nearly 100 years since Alabama has visited Austin and over a century since the Longhorns have traveled to Tuscaloosa, so we’re looking forward to it. This will certainly be a great opportunity for our program and our fans.”

The first meeting will take place in Austin, on Sept. 10, 2022, with Texas returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, 2023.

Texas holds a 7-1-1 record in the all-time series. The two teams first met in Tuscaloosa in 1902. Most of the prior meetings came in bowl games, including the 1960 Bluebonnet Bowl, the 1965 Orange Bowl, and the 1973 and 1982 Cotton Bowls, in addition to the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.

