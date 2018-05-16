Justify, Baffert take Triple Crown quest to Pimlico - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Justify, Baffert take Triple Crown quest to Pimlico

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Justify has arrived at Pimlico Race Course, full of energy in advance of Saturday's Preakness.

As soon as Bob Baffert unloaded Justify from the van, the chestnut colt led the Hall of Fame trainer on several laps around the stakes barn.

Baffert joked, "He's going to wear me out!"

Unbeaten in four career races, Justify was accompanied by Preakness contenders Lone Sailor and Quip on the flight from Louisville to Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Baffert and the horses then traveled to Pimlico by van with a police escort.

Justify will face seven challengers in his bid to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

As soon as Justify settled in, Baffert declared: "He's on his game."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

