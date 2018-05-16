Original ‘Zombieland’ cast buckles in for 10th-anniversary sequel

By Stephanie Topacio Long



Zombielandco-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick know we’re still waiting for a sequel, and they plan to deliver it soon. In fact, they have a special time in mind to release Zombieland 2: October 2019. The date would coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 comedy-horror flick starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Woody Harrelson.

The writing duo— whose next film to hit theaters is this month’sDeadpool 2—discussed their Zombieland 2plans in a recentVulture interview. Wernick told the publication that “the hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October ’19 release date,” pointing out that it would be a good anniversary present.

“We’re going on the 10th anniversary of Zombieland,” Wernick said. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their 10th anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

As Vulture noted, “may be” is hardly a promise that the film will definitely be released when the screenwriters say. We know the situation isn’t entirely up to them, so we hope to motivate all the key players with the infinite wisdom of Tallahassee (Harrelson): “It’s time to nut up or shut up.”

After Wernick’s comments, we’re optimistic that the Zombieland 2 team is going for the first option. The writer shared that the sequel will include the original cast, which seems like a good sign that the pieces are starting to fall into place. Of course, there are still a lot of unanswered questions, and the writing partners indicated that they’re not at liberty to share too much.

Zombieland introduced a post-apocalyptic version of the UnitedStates in which an epidemic had turned regular people into violent zombies.Against this backdrop, we watched Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone), Little Rock (Breslin), and Tallahassee come together and bond as they fought to survive. Presumably, the sequel could follow more of their adventures — hopefully with Bill Murray in tow. Surely, there are more journeys for them to embark on and Twinkies to hunt down.

If all goes as Reese and Wernick — and fans — hope,Zombieland 2 will hit theaters in October 2019.



