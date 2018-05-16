Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run set for May 17

The Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics State Torch Run for the Summer Games is an awareness event to promote the relationship between Law Enforcement and Special Olympics. Special Olympic athletes participate in Special Olympics across Alabama and range from age 8 to 71.

Volunteers will assemble for the Birmingham leg at 2:30 p.m. The staging area will be located at Short 20th Street at City Hall, any interested BPD members can make a $10 donation for a 2018 ALETR t-shirt, sign a waiver and participate.

Leg Route: South on 19th Street North, west on 6th Avenue, south on 17th Street, east on 1st Avenue, north on 18th Street, east on 3rd Avenue, north on 20th Street, west on Park Place, north on Short 20th Street (End).

Leg information for each location is below:

Thursday, May 17, 2018 - Central Alabama

-Anniston PD (174 West 13th Street)

Assemble time: 8 a.m.

Run time: 8:15 a.m.

Departure time: 9 a.m.

Route: Anniston PD to Law Enforcement Memorial at 17th Street/Quintard Avenue

-Pell City PD

Assemble time: 9:45 a.m.

Run time: 10:15 a.m.

Departure time: 11 a.m.

-Irondale City Hall (101 South 20th Street)

Assemble time: 11:30 a.m.

Run time: 11:45 a.m.

Departure time: 12:30 p.m.

-Gardendale Civic Center (857 Main Street)

Assemble time: 1 p.m. (lunch)

Run time: 2 p.m.

Departure time: 2:45 p.m.

Route" Gardendale Civic Center parking lot, by schools, right on Fields Town Road, right on Main Street, return to Gardendale Civic Center.

-Birmingham City Hall

Assemble time: 3 p.m.

Run time: 3:15 p.m.

Departure time: 4 p.m.

Route: South on 19th Street North, west on 6th Avenue, south on 17th Street, east on 1st Avenue, north on 18th Street, east on 3rd Avenue, north on 20th Street, west on Park Place, north on Short 20th Street (End).

